After Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in Bigg Boss 16, makers brought in Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar for Bigg Boss 17. Throughout the season, Abhishek Kumar and Isha had some dirty fights. In fact, their game was dominated by their personal equation. On Bigg Boss 16, makers cashed in on the friendship and love of PriyAnkit but they had strong bonds with other people too inside the house. While Isha Malviya was close to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain all through the show, Abhishek Kumar bonded with Munawar Faruqui.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had supported Abhishek Kumar

When Abhishek Kumar was inside, he was poked and bullied by Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. That phase helped him in gaining empathy from viewers. Ankit Gupta had confirmed that Abhishek Kumar is indeed claustrophobic. Even Priyanka left a subtle note supporting him. But on Siddharth Kannan's show Abhishek Kumar said he was the runners-up while PCC came third. Many fans of the actress did not like the manner in which he said so. He is very close to Ankit Gupta as well. Take a look at some of the reactions...

now in retrospect #PriyankaChaharChoudhary should NOT have posted that story fr him ? there is ungratefulness n uncalled for attitude in #AbhishekKumar’s tone ??pic.twitter.com/CojhlzaOgb — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) February 2, 2024

He seems like that , he had and has a strong PR game that’s making him look all that , it’ll fade away soon, also, I don’t see him successful, career wise , SK didn’t like him either. I don’t think he will get a lot of tv or movie offers, just MVs . — Dia-L (@Dia_in_Ga) February 2, 2024

Mujhe bhi ghusa Aya Mai isko support kar rahi thi attitude ageya hai isko Priyanka top 3 Main thi fir bhi usko real winner kaha jata hai abhi bhi uski charcha hoti hai Salman uski samne kaha chod — subhasmita (@Subhasm76282018) February 2, 2024

Top 2 of a loser season ??‍♀️ Not one extension given ! Worst amongst the worst ??? — Nikita Parashar?? (@Nikita197j) February 2, 2024

Are people reading too much into the matter?

Many said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and he share a warm bond. They said it was said in sarcasm, and is cool between friends. Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui finished as top two of the season.