Bigg Boss 17 is all over social media. The controversial reality show has made everyone go crazy this season. The TRPs of the show have been amazing. It has been closer to Anupamaa on the TRP charts. The makers soon decided to spice up things by planning multiple eliminations this week. In the mid week eviction, we saw Navid Sole getting eliminated after the Dimaag housemates nominated him, Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan. The Dum housemates, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Khanzaadi then decided that Navid should be eliminated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Evicted contestant Soniya Bansal to re-enter the Salman Khan show as wild card; fans say ' She's of no use'

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Post that we saw, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Aryaa, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan and Jigna Vora got nominated. Now, as per reports, there will be double elimination this week. After these eliminations, we will see some wild card entries in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is doing everything for cameras guided by Vicky Jain; claim netizens

Wild card entries in Bigg Boss 17?

It was being reported that Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, Jahanara Alam, Adhyayan Suman have been approached to be the wild card contestants. Soniya Bansal who was the first one to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 has also been approached as a wild card now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to make an entry on Salman Khan's show? Netizens say 'Koi accha wildcard nahi mila?'

Trending Now

Apart from them, Anupamaa actress Tassnim Nerurkar has also been approached for the show. But there is no confirmation about the same. Now, as per reports, another Anupamaa star is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. This is a big story in TV news.

Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah to enter Bigg Boss 17?

Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal recently quit Anupamaa. It was shown that Kinjal and Toshu have gone to London for their jobs. Nidhi confirmed that she has left the show but she also said that it is not clear if she will re-enter the show or not.

Now, it is being said that Nidhi Shah will be entering Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. For the unversed, Nidhi and Tassnim played mother-daughter in Anupamaa. However, there is no confirmation about Nidhi's entry in the show. Nidhi has also remained tight-lipped about the development.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

We have Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mahashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal as the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 this year.