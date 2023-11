Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi has been lambasted by Salman Khan in the weekend ka vaar once again, and this time the superstar was seen losing his cool over her and asking her to leave the show. In the intern promo, you could see how Salman Khan couldn’t stand Khanzaadi giving explanations about being mocked over health issues by the inmates. He strongly denies and tells her that she is the one who is only talking about her health aside and no one else. And later, she tells Salman that she will not tolerate any mocking against her health, or else she will leave the show. Khanzaadi has a massive breakdown, and this leaves her fans disheartened. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar pulls Vicky Jain's arm aggressively as they fight over 'ration ki chori'

Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan's fans, have come out in huge support of her, slamming Salman Khan for being biased. There are many who claim that he cannot stand a strong, opinionated woman like KhanZaadi but will also prefer a dumb girl like Mannara Chopra. Khanzaadi's brother, too, comes out on social media and reveals that the rapper has gone through a serious health issue and is only disappointed to see how it's being mocked rather than encouraged.

Beauty with brain looks like this ♥️

The problem with @BeingSalmanKhan is that he can’t stand strong and opinionated women who stand for themselves.

You can see how he supports the dumbest of all Manara Chopra, she is stupid and irritating as fuck. #KhanZaadi pic.twitter.com/i8oElcg7D8 — Khatera (@khateraalkozay) November 24, 2023

Khanzaa

#Khanzaadi 's brother has clarified that she has actually a very serious disease & because of that she has suffered a lot. Sad to see that contestants are making fun of her condition and @BiggBoss is encouraging them ?#Biggboss17 #FirozaKhan #FirozaKeFarishtey pic.twitter.com/0MI6Db8hZq — Princess? (@queenkhanzaadi) November 25, 2023

“I will cut you off rn” Why? Because she’s BB’s laadli bacchi who’s allowed to accuse BB but they’ve zero guts to expose her CA, body shaming, backbiting, age shaming,etc. she’s allowed to do all that for being a CHOPRA! #BB17 #MannaraChopra #KhanZaadi pic.twitter.com/D2fXgV7Bbh — ?????????? (@LilBitNutx) November 24, 2023

The way @BeingSalmanKhan treats #KhanZaadi in every wKV is very wrong. ?? All the housemates target her too regarding food ,health,character and everything @ColorsTV #KhanZaadi? #KhanZaadi stay strong ordinary people is with you pic.twitter.com/vsV63mDUE7 — Sajeda Sultana (@Sultana14Sajeda) November 25, 2023

I don't get it why they're behaving inhumane with #KhanZaadi. She has serious disease related to spinal cord which is rare. She's suffering from so much of pain mentally & physically. It's disheartened to see such behavior. STAY STRONG ? @iamkhanzaadi pic.twitter.com/nIS3K3Vipd — ???? ????????? ??? (@Teamkhanzaadifc) November 24, 2023

Salman Khan has every season been called out for being bias with some or the other contestants, and this year he is facing criticism for his rude behaviour with Khanzaadi.