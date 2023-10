Bigg Boss 17 is getting hyped each day, all thanks to the drama on the show. The most entertaining part of the show is here, and it's Weekend Ka Vaar with superstar Salman Khan, the second Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be damn interesting, and the promo screams so. Abhishek Kumar, who has proved to be the most annoying character in the show gets bashed by Salman Khan once again for comparing Mannara Chopra with Parineeti Chopra in a demeaning way. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan EXPOSES Vicky Jain's game in front of Ankita Lokhande; latter goes speechless [WATCH]

Abhishek called Mannara duplicate Parineeti, and this left the actress fuming with anger. Mannara admits that talking about her family or bringing outside talks inside the house is her trigger point. Later, Salman Khan tells her she shouldn't really have a problem as they are her sisters, but not let anyone take an advantage of it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande tells Abhishek Kumar to trigger Mannara Chopra by comparing her to Parineeti Chopra; fans call it 'disgraceful'

Watch the video of Salman Khan bashing Abhishek Kumar once again for calling Mannara Chopra a duplicate of Parineeti Chopra.

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: Wild Card Contestants entry and Salman Khan slams Abhishek and Ankita. #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/AWYVMybV6I — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 26, 2023

moves on toand expresses his disappointment over him, mentioning that he is his fan but doesn't find anything similar about him in his personality. Salman later slams Abhishek and says that if he continues doing such acts, he will get beaten up by shoes some day. Abhishek calmly adheres to what Salman says to him. In the show, Abhishek has turned out to be one annoying personality, and viewers cannot relate to his character, especially his baseless fights with everyone in the house and his overly possessiveness towardsis making him look more bad.

Viewers are loving the way Salman Khan bashed Abhishek Kumar and are calling the superstar host awesome.

Salman Khan even picked up on Vicky Jain for his derogatory remarks towards his wife, Ankita Lokhande. And it will be interesting to see how Weekend Ka Vaar will affect the contestants. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.