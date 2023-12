Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui has become the first captain of the house, and soon after he won the task, Bigg Boss called him in a secret and made him hear Ankita Lokhande's conversation with the doctor, where it is claimed that she asked the doctor about the outside world's reaction to her and Vicky Jain's game. Munawar is asked by Bigg Boss to decide what he wants to do about the situation, and he can take any decision he wants. Munawar brings this out in front of every contestant and leaves Ankita teary-eyed.

And now the latest buzz is that Salman Khan will bash Munawar Faruqui for revealing the doctor chat with Ankita in front of all the contestants. The Tiger 3 star reportedly slams Munna for not being a good friend to Ankita and tells him that he could have personally gone and spoken to Ankita and revealed it in front of every contestant. The fans of the show are confused as to why Big Boss Dutta tried to create a rift between Ankita and Munawar, and now they are making him the villain.

There are many who agrees with Salman and say tat Munawar should have spoken to Ankita first, before telling the contestants about the doctor chat. One user commented,"Munwwar ko pahle ankita se akele mein baat karni chahiye thi phir sab k sath". Another user said, "Hahhaha munawar ko negative dikhany k liue sb kiya .ankita ko winner bbayen gy".

#AnkitaLokhande dil se cheater hai aur dil se hi liar bhi hai.

Even after getting caught she is lying in front of #MunawarFaruqui.

pic.twitter.com/pcKwssfAUV — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) December 14, 2023

Well, this season is definitely different, as even Bigg Boss is playing the game and no one can cry foul. It will be interesting to see if Ankita and Munawar continue to be friends. Their bond was genuinely liked by the viewers.