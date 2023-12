Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed everyone's attention. The show has been doing well and the contestants have entertained everyone. This week we saw a lot of drama. After Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka's eviction due to his aggression towards Abhishek Kumar, we saw the latter crying badly. Abhishek's two sides left everyone surprised. He was angry before Karan Johar announced Tehelka's eviction. Abhishek had an anxiety attack and even hurt himself in anger. Later, after Tehelka left he was crying because he did not want Tehelka to leave. His ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya stood by his side when he had an anxiety attack. However, in the recent episode, we saw Isha and Abhishek's ugly fights. They went on to dig the past and said things that were below the belt. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma screams at Samarth Jurel for touching her; Khanzaadi says 'Women will not be...'

New promo of Bigg Boss 17

Now, we will see Salman Khan coming this Friday for the Shukravaar ka vaar. He will be giving the contestants the review for this week. In the latest promo of the show, we saw Salman Khan bashing Abhishek Kumar for his behaviour towards Isha Malviya. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt's sister reacts to his fights with wife Aishwarya Sharma; says 'We were upset...'

He said that if we had to name the most nakli contestant of the season, it would be Abhishek Kumar. He shared that it was very wrong of Abhishek talking on Isha's character. He said that he would have shown Abhishek his anger if he had said this in front of him. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Punjab, netizens call out Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar for their ugly spat [Check Reactions]

Take a look at the promo here:

Salman asks Isha not to go to Abhishek ever again

Salman Khan also asked Isha not to go and handle this guy even if he cries, screams or does anything. Fans also supported Salman Khan in this and said that Abhishek has been the most fake person on the show. People remembered the first weekend ka vaar when he sat on the floor to show how he has been troubled.

Fans support Salman Khan

One of the users on X wrote, "Acting dekho iski gardan niche yeh pira sympathy lene ki koshish Kar raha hai. Acting iski pehle din se chal rahi hai jab sab upar baithe the or yeh zameen par baith Gaya tha wkv par."

Acting dekho iski gardan niche yeh pira sympathy lene ki koshish Kar raha hai. Acting iski pehle din se chal rahi hai jab sab upar baithe the or yeh zameen par baith Gaya tha wkv par. #AishwaryaSharma — Parth Berry (@ParthBerry1) December 7, 2023

Another user wrote, "Salman is right about Abhishek; he is the fakest. But Isha and Abhishek are both guttermouth."

Salman is right about Abhishek; he is the fakest. But Isha and Abhishek are both guttermouth. #BiggBoss17 — LibSoc (@007Anarchist) December 7, 2023

Fraud Abhishek kya acting kar k betha hai sympathy kabhi ro te ex k liye kabhi ejjat uchal te hai ladki o ki, rascal — JANN (@JANN131618) December 7, 2023

Everyone clap, Bigg Boss and Salman ji came to know that Abhishek is faking and Mannara is playing the game. What was to be said 2 weeks ago is being said now #BB17 #BigBoss #BB17onJio #BigBoss17 #AbhishekKumar #NeilBhatt #AnkitaLokhande #MannaraChopra? pic.twitter.com/6qZp9xnbXs — ???? (@THOR_X_SAHIL) December 7, 2023

Abhishek Chomu ke fan bhi uske jaise hi honge.. wo bhi apni g.f ko aise hi gali dete honge breakup hone ke baad — MunawarFaruqui Fan (@Z75347196) December 7, 2023

Wahh Sallu bhai yahi expect tha apse shukriya ? — Charli (@Charli7795) December 7, 2023

Completely agree with Salman Khan here. Nichona toh door, muh hi phod deta wahi pe uska — The Tel-Gu-jju guy (@ihriday) December 7, 2023

Salman bashes Mannara Chopra

Salman Khan also bashed Mannara Chopra for her behaviour towards Munawar. He also said that she always need advices from Munawar and she is not his reponsibility. He also called out Mannara for her spoilt child type of behaviour and said that she is playing a game.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are a part of Bigg Boss 17.