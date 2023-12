In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lost his cool on the contestants for making him wait for over 20 minutes. He even lashed out at Abhishek Kumar for his misbehavior and bad conduct. Mannara Chopra was also one who got schooled by Salman. He told her that he was upset with her as she was busy doing her makeup despite numerous calls. He even reprimanded her for speaking in a bad way with Karan Johar. Salman added saying that her dad always told her to be respectful. Salman then said that there are two sisters here in the industry and they are quite respectful. He asked her why the third sister have so much disrespect inside and outside the house? For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan feels she would have formed a close bond with Vicky Jain if he had not come with Ankita Lokhande

Salman even said, 'spoiled child ka umar chala gaya. Har cheez barter main hota hai'. The host praised Ankita and Isha for ruling the house. He told Mannara and Ankita that they were clear about their equation for one another. Salman asked the contestants who are they with - Ankita or Mannara? Anurag supported Ankita and said that Mannara has told many times that she finds Ankita fake. Anurag told Ankita that he could not take Mannara's dominance and she is making him feel suffocated. They even compared his situation to Munawar Faruqui and said he takes it. Anurag said that Munawar can handle it, he cannot.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo



Well, Sana Raees Khan got evicted from the house and her equation and friendship with Vicky Jain grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Recently, Korean singer Aoora entered as a wild card contestant.