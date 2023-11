This Weekend Ka Vaar at Bigg Boss 17 house is going to be damn interesting. Salman Khan deliberately shows Ankita Lokhande how Vicky Jain is bonding quite well with Sana Raees Khan in the house, and they are even holding hands. And the footage leaves Ankita a tad bit uncomfortable, and when Salman asks the Pavitra Rishta actress about being aware of it, she gives a very cold reaction and upfrontly says that she is just clueless about it. Salman Khan takes a funny dig at Vicky and says it’s a point to be noted. Now it will be interesting to see how Ankita will react to this entire hullabaloo created by Salman. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Here's all you need to know about the double evictions, wild card entries in the Salman Khan show

And here comes the entry of the man of the season, Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani. There was a strong buzz that he was going to make an entry into the house, and here he is. Salman Khan calls him the best wild card contestant, and he enters the show wearing a I am a'liver"-printed T-shirt, taking a subtle dig at his recent viral interview that is going viral online.

The buzz is that Orry will be staying in the house only for two days and will then make an exit from the show. Now it will be interesting to see if Orry manages to bring a hike to the TRP.