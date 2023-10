Kangana Ranaut was thankful to Salman Khan for standing up in support of her when no one in Bollywood stood by her. The actress always complained of being ignored by the industry people until Salman promoted her film Dhaakad and invited her to his Eid bash. And if you thought the friendship was over, then hold on. Take a look at Ms. Ranaut making a smashing appearance at Bigg Boss 17 to promote her next film, Tejas. Kangana looked extremely happy to be called on the show, Salman Khan proved he is the Mr Congeniality of the industry. Also Read - Vikas Bahl is ready to make Queen 2 but only with Kangana Ranaut; here’s why [Exclusive]

Watch the video of Kangana Ranaut imitating Salman Khan on his show Bigg Boss 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

One user commented, "Kangana se trp boom ho jayegi". Another user said, "Wah wah kangana ranaut. ....sherni. .love u kangana.:. One more user said, "My favorite? lady singham and sherni & tufan #kangnaranaut". Kangana Ranaut has a hug fan following and reportedly the actress will son begin shooting for her reality show Lock Upp 2. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao: Celebrities who took a dig at other stars in interviews

The promo of Kangana Ranaut entering Salman Khan's show and sharing the stage with the superstar is going viral, and fans are calling their chemistry bang on. You see how comfortable both celebrities are with each other, and fans definitely want to see them together in a film. Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to display his flirting skills on the show to the Tiger 3 actor, asking her out about her plans for the next 10 years and more. Their banter was hilarious. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood celebs and their weird clauses for films

Trending Now

There was a time when Kangana claimed that she would never work with any Khans in the industry, but like they say, nothing is permanent. Kangana Ranaut looked ravishing in an off-shoulder dress as she appeared in Weekend Ka Vaar and the fans claim this episode is going to be LIT. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.