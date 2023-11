Bigg Boss 17 is doing well and we saw excellent numbers on the TRP charts. The show has come equal to the biggest TV show, Anupamaa. However, yesterday's weekend ka vaar was full of drama and host Salman Khan was not at all in a good mood. A few days ago we saw Anurag Dobhal complaining that he wants to leave the show as he is upset with Salman Khan constantly bringing in his bro sena. He kept saying that he does not wish to hear that again. Anurag blamed the makers and Salman Khan for his image getting spoilt. This left Salman upset and he spoke about it yesterday with all the contestant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande confesses feeling insecure about husband Vicky Jain's popularity; netizens react

Salman Khan made it very clear that he will on give advise to those who want to hear and he will not speak to anyone else. He also said that as a host it is his duty to guide the contestants so that they get good work after the show. He added that due to inexperienced contestants he will not be sharing his views or feedbacks with anyone who cannot take it.

Salman Khan reveals why he did not shout much this season

He also asked the contestants to name the one who blamed him and the makers. Everyone took Anurag's name. Salman Khan further said that he does not like to raise voice on the contestants and this season it did not happen much as he had made a conscious decision to not do so. He said that it used to happen earlier and he used to say to the contestants that he would do this and that. The clips have also gone viral on social media.

He mentioned that he only looked aggressive and the contestants' mistakes were not shown. He shared that he does not want to give any explanations and hence he will not give any advice. He also told the contestants that they are nothing to him and only for a few days everyone is together and later we will all be busy in our own world.

Salman Khan decides not to give his opinions to Bigg Boss 17 contestants

He also added that next time he will not give his opinions about anything happening in the show and if anyone is digging their own grave, he is not interested in it. He said, "I won't call you guys silly people, I would call you all inexperienced ones because my experience is way more than you guys. When I say anything to you all, you guys feel I am giving gyaan."

Is Salman Khan quitting as the host of Bigg Boss?

"I always add humour to my tone to make you all comfortable. I have hosted many seasons of Bigg Boss and joh mujhe dena tha to the show, I have given it. I don't know agle saal hota hai yaa nahi hota hai. Mujhe koi shauk nahi to become a tutor to anyone. Kya lagte ho aap mere, "he added. This is a big story in TV news.

He made it very clear that he will be biased and only speak to those contestants who are ready to hear whatever I explain.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Participants of Bigg Boss 17

BiggBoss 17 has Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal as the contestants.