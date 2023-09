We are all eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17. The controversial reality show is the favourite of the audience. Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended on August 14, and it was a huge hit. Everyone loved the contestants, and the show gave good numbers as well. As soon as the show ended, people started talking about Bigg Boss 17. They wanted the show to begin soon, and it was earlier reported that Bigg Boss 17 would begin from the first week of October.

However, the latest reports suggest that the show will begin from October 20. It was pushed forward as the makers did not wish to compromise with the TRPs as the ICC cricket world cup will be happening that time. Also Read - Salman Khan to make a smashing comeback in Vishnuvardhan's film? Going the extra mile for the perfect look?

A more has been reported about Bigg Boss 17 but now, the latest reports have been shocking. It is being said that Salman Khan will not be hosting the entire season of Bigg Boss 17. It was earlier reported that Salman Khan will not host this season and hence he had taken up the OTT season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan reminds us of Bollywood's qawwali days as he shoots for the promo [View Pic]

Salman Khan will not host the entire season of Bigg Boss 17

But the makers convinced him, and he is doing a few episodes of TV version. A report in Dainik Bhaskar says that Salman Khan will not be there for the entire season of Bigg Boss 17. Salman Khan wants to focus on his upcoming films. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: TV stars, YouTubers, more NSFW moments, here's all that you can expect from the Salman Khan show

Tiger 3 will be releasing this Diwali and the actor will be busy with it. His next film with Karan Johar’s Dharma productions will go on floors from November. Hence, Salman will not be there throughout the entire season of Bigg Boss 17. Hence, the makers are now deciding who will be the substitute of Salman Khan.

The makers are ready to do the show according to Salman Khan’s plans as most of the brand collaborations for the show come because of him. After this, the most important question that arises is about the substitute. Earlier, Farah Khan used to step in for Salman Khan whenever he was not available.

Who will be Salman Khan's substitute?

Karan Johar had hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and hence, even he might step in for Salman. Salman Khan was recently spotted as he was shooting for the promo of Bigg Boss 17. His pictures went viral from the shoot. He was dressed in the look of a qawwali singer. He was seen in a sorbet orange kurta and pyjama.

This year, reports say that there will be a singles Vs couples theme in Bigg Boss 17. Amongst the couples, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have been approached. Talking about the singles, Soundous Moufakir, Kanika Mann, Nyra Banerjee, Gia Manek, Harsh Beniwal, Shailesh Lodha and Monika Bhadoriya have been approached.