Bigg Boss 17 will go on air from the middle of October 2023 as per reports. This season might get delayed as the makers do not want to clash with World Cup 2023. Today, a picture of Salman Khan has been leaked from the sets. We can see that he is dressed in the look of a qawwali singer. It will remind us of the songs of the 70s and 80s where heroes wore those caps with a feather in the qawwali songs. Fans are surprised to see this look on the superstar. The styling of this season is going to be different as the actor is in a bald look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: TV stars, YouTubers, more NSFW moments, here's all that you can expect from the Salman Khan show

Take a look at the pic of Salman Khan

This pic of the superstar has been shared by some handles on social media. We can see him in a sorbet orange kurta and pyjama. It looks like the promo will be like a musical jugalbandi. Take a look at the pic... Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 17 couple theme, here are real-life jodis who won hearts in previous seasons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 17 Khabri (@biggboss17.tazakhabar)

Fans had diverse reactions to this look. One of his popular looks has been that of a jailer in Bigg Boss 15. This is how fans of Salman Khan reacted on this brand new look of the superstar. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 17, check out these cringe-worthy, controversial moments from past seasons

Isn’t he looking really aged on this pic? What happened to him- I hope he is doing fine #Abhiya — Nahýan (@Media_Tak1) September 5, 2023

Abhi toh khatam huva tha ott dubara start apne bas ki bat nhi hai ab — RANVEER ? (@RANVEER42147927) September 5, 2023

wtf lol? ye kiyaa look hai — ♡ (@jazzy_4u) September 5, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Singles Vs Couples in the house

Bigg Boss 17 is going to be a game of singles versus couples. It is being said that Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Seema Haider, Ghulam Haider might be the possible contestants in the couples category. They will have mentors like Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. In the single contestants, we will see a mix of TV stars and people from the digital content creation field. Even some Punjabi singers have been approached for the show.