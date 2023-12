In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, host Salman Khan lashed out at contestants for their careless behavior and lost his cool on them. He revealed that these contestants had lost a huge career opportunity in their lives due to their bad behaviour with Karan Johar in the previous week who was seen hosting the show. Well, the contestants were late for the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot despite several announcements and continuous reminders. For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande indirectly mentions break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput; netizens slam her for seeking sympathy

Salman said that the contestants made him wait for at least 20 minutes for them to gather in the living room. He even said that he is not Bigg Boss who calls them and they make him wait for 30 minutes. Bigg Boss intervenes and scolds housemates for contestants for disrespecting Salman. Bigg Boss said that the contestants have crossed all limits by making Salman Khan wait. He even slammed the contestants for their careless behavior. Salman told the contestants that they were taking things lightly and even disrespected the platform. He said that he was their host for one and a half hours and watched the show despite his busy schedule. He even said that there was a reason why he did not come last week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan and Aoora do aegyo on national TV; shocked netizens say, 'Never in my weirdest nightmare'

Salman even scolded contestants and said that he saw how they back-answered and made faces while Karan gave his thoughts on the show. He said that Karan guaranteed that this lot would never get called from his production house. He even taunted the contestants as he said that when they come out, they will try meeting Karan or him from far.