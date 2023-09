Bigg Boss 17 is going to air next month. It is just a couple of days away from the premiere. Salman Khan will return as the host this year as well. Last week, a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 was shared on the photo-sharing app by the channel. And now, they have dropped three new promos with Salman Khan in unique and interesting avatars. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Malhan would participate in the show only on a special condition

Bigg Boss 17 promo: Bigg Boss tells Salman Khan that he'll put lovers to the test

In the first promo, Salman Khan is seen sporting a qawwali look. He talks to Bigg Boss via gramophone. The Bigg Boss 17 host talks about some contestants having privileges. Bigg Boss tells him that he will have some of his favourite contestants inside the house this time. Salman reveals Bigg Boss will put lovers to the test before they get inside the house. Well, that's surely interesting. Also Read - Arjun Bijlani finally talks about his tweet against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

Watch the promo video of Bigg Boss 17 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss to train a few contestants himself

In the second promo of Bigg Boss 17, we see Salman in a detective avatar. He is informed by Bigg Boss that he will have his comrades inside the house whom he will train himself. Salman says there will be biasedness in the house then. What an interesting twist, this time Bigg Boss will openly favour a few contestants, it seems. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: THIS popular TV couple to participate in the Salman Khan show?

Trending Now

Watch the video of Bigg Boss 17 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 17 to have explosive contestants inside the house

In another interesting promo, we see Salman dressed as a bomb disposing squad member. He reveals with a rhyming poem that this time, the Bigg Boss house will also have explosive contestants. "Jigar mein jinke dum, unka suswagatam," Bigg Boss says. This time, there will be a battle between mind, brain and strength. Also, the game will not be the same for everyone. That's pretty shocking, no?

Watch the third promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The new season of Bigg Boss will start airing from 15th October from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m.