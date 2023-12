Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17 is struggling to win viewer's heart. The makers are trying too hard but unfortunately nothing seems working in favour of the controversial reality show. However, Weekend Ka Vaar which is hosted by Salman is a ray of hope as after the superstars scolding and motivation the contestants usually up their game. In the upcoming Weekend ka Vaar episode, something similar will happen when the Tiger 3 actor reveals which contestants are Junta's favorite and we bet the result may mildly surprise you.

Popularity task conducted in Bigg Boss 17 house

In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan conducts 'Popularity task' where each housemates have to name the contestant who according to them is the most popular one amongst Bigg Boss 17 viewers. Once the task was completed and after evaluating votes, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel emerged as the winners. However, when Salman mentioned that neither Isha nor Samarth are Junta's favourite the housemates were quite surprised. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Sana Raees Khan or Arun Mahashettey? Who will get evicted?

These contestants are the top 3 choice of Bigg Boss 17 audience

Salman later revealed that Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Khanzaadi are currently viewers favourite contestant and how their game is liked most by the audience. Hearing this everyone in the house were quite taken back especially at the mention of Abhishek and Khanzaadi's name. While Munawar was happy, it was Abhishek and Khanzaadi who took some time to believe that they are junta's favourite. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan calls Abhishek Kumar the fakest contestant ever; fans say 'Acting iski pehle din se chal rahi hai'

Wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 17

As we all know that the current contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are unable to fetch TRP's, K-Pop sensation Aoora will soon enter the house as a wild card contestant. Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik was also rumored to enter the show as a wild card, but it seems that was just a mere speculation.

Decoding Bigg Boss 17's failure

The makers are clueless as why this season is not working amongst the audience. The show has love angle, love triangle, constant fights but in spite of all that people have given thumbs down to Bigg Boss 17. Many feel that audience for some reason is unbale to connect with the contestants and hence the TRP of the reality show is constantly seeing a downfall.