Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention and Munawar Faruqui's life has been the talk of the town. Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. She revealed that Munawar has been two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She also claimed that there are other women involved in this matter. Ayesha said that she came to the show as she wanted clarity and apology from Munawar. Munawar also said that he and Nazila have broken up but he pretended on the show that he is with Nazila. He said he does not want to reveal about the breakup on the show. Ayesha came with a strong motive and even said that she will not wish to meet Munawar after the show. However, she was seen behaving like his girlfriend.

Salman Khan bashes Ayesha Khan

Recently, during the weekend ka vaar, Munawar and Ayesha were the hot topics. Salman Khan bashed Ayesha and said that she never came in the house for Munawar and just wanted fame. He questioned her that she could have waited till January to ask for apology but entered the show to create drama.

He even told Munawar not to feel guilty as he had not committed anything to Ayesha. He made Munawar understand that she was just using him for fame. He also asked Ayesha if she has feelings and Ayesha said no. Salman Khan told her that this was not the right way to seek an apology on national television. He said that if she wanted to then she could have come as a guest.

Salman Khan reveals Nazila rejected the offer to enter Bigg Boss 17

Ayesha then said that she wanted to enter as a guest but makers told her to be a contestant. Salman Khan mentioned that she was given an option to enter as guest or contestant. He further revealed that Bigg Boss 17 makers had even approached Nazila Sitaishi post this matter but she refused.

Munawar then said that he always knew Nazila will never bring this topic on national television. After Ayesha's entry, Nazila even confirmed that she has broken up with Munawar.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house.