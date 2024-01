Bigg Boss 17's latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan would be one of the most watched ones since everyone has been looking forward with bated breath to know what will Salman say and whose side will he pick between Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. Salman explained them to both what the audience thinks about their fight and it has become the talk of the town now.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan shares audience's reaction to Isha-Samarth and Abhishek's fight

Abhishek Kumar had slapped Samarth Jurel during their fight with Isha Malviya. The whole scene was quite high on drama as Abhishek soon realised and feared his elimination and also Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Ankita Lokhande, being the captain, was given a chance to decide on Abhishek's deeds and she chose to evict him because of his behaviour. And now, last night, Salman Khan gave an earful to Samarth and Isha. He, despite not being allowed to share outside reactions, shared the comparison of Abhishek's slap to Samarth to a hero-villain fight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orry 'heart broken' over Abhishek Kumar's ouster from Salman Khan show; 'I was rooting for you'

Salman Khan tells Samarth and Isha that the audience was whistling when Abhishek slapped Samarth. He explained how when the villain is thrashing the hero and then, later hero gets up and thrashes the villain and the audience cheers on that, it was the same kind of scenario. Salman said, the audience was like, 'Maar saale ko.' Samarth is shellshocked by the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma bashes Ankita Lokhande for evicting Abhishek Kumar; gets trolled in return

Well, before this happened Salman Khan took a head count from the housemates as who whether they wished to bring back Abhishek Kumar into the house or not. Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande and Aoora want to bring back Abhishek. Since Isha and Samarth had their personal differences with him, their votes were cancelled. So the only ones remaining to say no were Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra and Arun Mashettey.

Abhishek was eventually brought back inside the house by Salman. He apologised to them both and wished to stay away from them. He realised that whenever they fight they make it nasty by bringing their personal things out in the open.