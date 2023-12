Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The show has been doing well since the start. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are a part of the show. Jigna Vora, Navid Sole, Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka, Soniya Bansal, Manasvi Mamgai have been eliminated from the show. The show has been getting good TRPs until now and people were loving it. But it seems things have changed again. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Sana Raees Khan or Arun Mahashettey? Who will get evicted?

The TRP report by BARC came out yesterday and we saw Bigg Boss 17 getting very low numbers. The weekend ka vaar episode was very good with Karan Johar as the host. He made sure he tells everyone their mistakes. He looked fair and even addressed the physical violence episode between Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka and Abhishek Kumar very well.

Bigg Boss 17 gets the lowest TRPs ever

We saw all the drama happening after Sunny's exit and hence the TRPs of the weekend ka vaar have been 1.9 million impressions. This is a good number. But the weekdays have become boring. The weekday TRP is 1.2 million and it is extremely low.

As per reports, this is the lowest TRP in the history of Bigg Boss. Looks like things have slowly become very boring. The contestants are doing the same things and there is no task as well. People are only seen sleeping and bitching. This is a big story in TV news.

There is no game plan and everyone is just following how the previous season contestants played. There are always the same reasons for fights and the contestants are not even cleaning the house. Netizens on social media have said that they wish to see some tasks in the house.

There is no captaincy tasks and hence we do not get to see the real personalities. The relationships in the house look fake.