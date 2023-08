Bigg Boss 17 news is gaining momentum all over. Salman Khan's show will take a delayed start as per reports. The main reason being the ICC World Cup 2023 which will start from the first week of October. India has some crucial league games, and given how people consume cricket the makers have decided to push things post October 20. It looks like a good decision. This season, we will have couples Vs singles theme. Names like Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain are doing the rounds. Morever, we will have couple mentors as well on the show. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia have been approached for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Salman Khan show postponed, makers take a hard decision for TRPs?

Bigg Boss 17 to bring in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 faces

This is not at all unexpected. Channels tend to move faces from one show to another. It seems they have approached Nyra Banerjee, Soundous Moufakir, Kanika Mann and Gia Manek for the show. Except Gia Manek, the other three ladies were part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This has been reported by the social media handle, Gossips TV. In fact, Nyra Banerjee and Soundous Moufakir have personalities which is quite suited for the show. Many fans have complained that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is becoming more like Bigg Boss year after year. We have to see if the two accept the offer.

Are Bigg Boss 17 makers looking at love angle?

After Bigg Boss 13, there is a desperate attempt to run the show on couples and love stories starting on the show. There are rumours that Arjit Taneja has been asked as well. People have been shipping Soundous Moufakir and Arjit Taneja after KKK 13. The makers could be planning to bring the two back together. Arjit told us that he is not much interested in Bigg Boss. He said as an actor he would always prefer a good fiction show over reality. Many also feel they are not cut out for Bigg Boss 17.

Salman Khan to juggle between film and Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan will start work on the movie with Vishnuvardhan in November 2023. The film will be shot over seven to eight months in various parts of the country. He is playing the role of a paramilitary officer. Salman Khan's bald look has been a rage all through.