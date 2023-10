Bigg Boss 17 is going to start from this weekend. Salman Khan is back with his popular show, which this time has couples, singles and some digital content creators in the mix. Bigg Boss 17 is coming right after Bigg Boss OTT 2 and people feel the break between the two is very little. Some pics of Salman Khan, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain are doing the rounds on social media. In between, one shocking snippet is coming to the fore. It seems one cell phone will be allowed inside. This is unprecedented in the history of Bigg Boss. Netizens have reacted with shock and disbelief. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi and other celebs who added videsi tadka to the show

Was phone ever allowed on Bigg Boss?

While rival fans have claimed to seen phones on the house, it has never been allowed. This news has come as a shock. Loyal fans feel the original DNA of the show is being tampered with. We have had Salman Khan patching up contestants with Caller of the Week or AVs with family members. That was the maximum. People feel only contestants who come in with more closeness to the makers will get such added advantage. Take a look at some of the reactions...

? EXCLUSIVE & BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak For the first time in history, Contestants will get special access to a phone inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. This special access will be limited to special Contestants. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 13, 2023

So basically to lure them into the show bb bowing down to the contestants wishes because some potential contestants have said they cannot survive a day without their phones . So obvious this is scripted and winner is predetermined. — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) October 13, 2023

Phir toh Roz PR se vedio call pe bat hogi — Sajida Khan (@imsajida27) October 13, 2023

Phone to talk to Bigg Boss, I guess! Like last year they had a telephone from which Bigg Boss interacted with the contestants! — Vipin Sharma (@VipinSharma1203) October 13, 2023

Pooja bhatt bhi arhi hai kya? — Babar Azam (parody) (@babarazam8795) October 13, 2023

We can see the response from people on the same. This time, the reported confirmed contestants are Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Aarya and others. Salman Khan is back as the host. The house is going to be a super luxurious one this time round.