Bigg Boss 17 has been declared as a flop season. There are a number of reasons that the season has not clicked as much with viewers. From the number of unfair eliminations, to excessive drama and scripted stuff, fans were really annoyed despite names like Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Anurag Dobhal and all. The entertainment quotient was also solely missing. Many will unanimously agree that this lot was some of the most negative minded ever. Bigg Boss 17 was all about dragging personal history of contestants and so on. However, there are some other reasons too which perhaps led to this season wrapping up soon.... BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt reveals Vicky Jain had asked him for tips on how to be a composed husband after a nasty spat

Salman Khan's film commitments

Salman Khan is working on The Bull with Vishuvardhan. They are targeting a release on Eid in 2025. The movie is based on Operation Cactus in the Maldives. The character of Salman Khan is based on that of Sam Bulsara, the commanding officer. This is the first time Salman Khan will step into the shoes of a real life personality. He will need time to prep. The superstar is working hard to maintain his body and his diet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; says 'Everything was over'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Expectations of Salman Khan fans

While Salman Khan is the OG host of Bigg Boss, many of his fans do not want him to host the show. They feel he is made to follow a script, which at times brings him negativity on a personal level. Fan clubs of Bigg Boss contestants have not hesitated from talking badly about him on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra trolled for 'fake tears' after Anurag Dobhal's exit; netizens say 'Glycerin maang rahi hai' [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

Intense competition in Bollywood

The past two years has been a mixed one for Salman Khan in Bollywood. Movies like Radhe, Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did not impress his fan base. Also, Tiger 3 failed to connect in a manner which was expected. Many of his fans feel he should now solely focus on his professional career. Salman Khan has planned a movie with Sooraj Pancholi and there is Tiger Vs Pathaan which is supposed to be a big ticket movie.

Stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal have also delivered hits. Given the demands of the cinema audience, actors need to put in lot more efforts.