Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the most popular and the most loved show. The controversial reality show has always been the most awaited show. Recently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended. The show did extremely well and even now, people are talking about the show. Elvish Yadav won the show and Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up of the show. Even today, the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 keep trending on social media.

Just like the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, even this time fans are expecting a few contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 to enter Bigg Boss 17. After the end of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the wait for Bigg Boss 17 has begun. People are crazy about the show and want to know all the details of the show. However, nothing has come out yet.

Bigg Boss 17 details out?

However, a page on X (formerly known as Twitter) named BiggBoss_Tak has revealed that the show is set to begin from September 30. The theme of the this season would be Couple Vs Single. Also Read - After Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, these YouTubers would make for exciting contestants on Bigg Boss 17

The tweet read, “Bigg Boss 17 to starts likely from 30th September. As per media, this season show will introduce Couple Vs Single theme. Pandya Store's former actors and couple Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are mostly confirmed. Makers are likely to bring 4 couples, making a list of eight contestants and 5 single contestants. Samarth Jurel, actor in Maitree serial, also most likely confirmed. #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17”

Bigg Boss 17 to starts likely from 30th September As per media, this season show will introduce Couple Vs Single theme. Pandya Store's former actors and couple Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon are mostly confirmed. Makers are likely to bring 4 couples, making a list of eight… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 21, 2023

Until now, reports of Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Sakshi Malik participating in the show are doing rounds. It was also revealed that Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar will not be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Reports also suggested that Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Pooja Bhatt might enter Bigg Boss 17.