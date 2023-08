The reality show Bigg Boss has become synonymous with Salman Khan. For the past many seasons, the Dabangg Khan has been the face of the show and his Weekend Ka Vaars have been the most entertaining. Even with Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan added the needed tadka. Now Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming to an end. In the next nine days, fans would get to know the winner of the show. One of the contestants would also get to go to Bigg Boss 17. When is the show beginning? Also Read - Salman Khan wears pink trousers at brother Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash; fans say, ‘Bhai aaj Barbie bane hai’ [View Pics]

Bigg Boss 17 launch month revealed?

As per a latest tweet made by GossipTV, the seventeenth season of Salman Khan show Bigg Boss is going to launch next month. The premier date has not been shared as yet but the show is expected to go live sometime next month. Like every season, there's a lot of excitement and curiosity around the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. There is absolute mystery around who is going to enter the controversial house. A lot of names are coming to fore but there is no confirmation as yet. The last few seasons of the show have been pretty successful. From Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13 to Shiv Thakare in Bigg Boss 16, a lot of people achieved tremendous fame over the past few seasons due to this show.

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is the first confirmed finalist. He has secured his place in the finale and has stepped a little closer to the trophy. Other contestants who are safe this week are Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve. The contestants in danger zone are Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani. This Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to be quite an entertaining one as a lot of events unfolded in the house. From Abhishek Malhan abusing to Pooja Bhatt crying - it remains to be seen who will get schooled by Salman Khan over this weekend.