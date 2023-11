Bigg Boss 17's latest episode concluded a couple of hours ago. Ankita Lokhande brutally exposed Mannara Chopra's game in the episode. She and Khanzaadi took on Mannara and decoded her game in front of everyone. Mannara felt targeted. It has been noticed since the first day, that Mannara would turn nastier whenever anyone nominated her for elimination. Well, it's time for Weekend Ka Vaar and Tiger 3 will be promoted on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Salman will turn savage and even scold Aishwarya Sharma. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: 'Pel diya' to 'frustrated wife' Ankita Lokhande's expose of Mannara Chopra gets mixed reaction

Salman Khan school Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma has been behaving rudely with her husband, Neil Bhatt. The actress comes across as a dominating person. While their adorable equation is something that everyone likes and even trolls, their fights are often full of rage. Neil always makes peace with Aishwarya after their fights. Aishwarya has had fights with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar this past week. Whenever Neil Bhatt tried to explain to her, she rebuffed him.

Salman Khan calls out her language and says that she is pushing Neil to an extent where he will lose his calm. He asks, "Kitna patience aap iska try karogi?" He says the way she respects Neil is not okay. Salman does not mince his words while saying that Aishwarya and Neil are going to have one toxic relationship and that their behaviours are only formula for disaster.

Salman Khan turns savage with Mannara Chopra

While talking to Mannara, Salman savagely talks about the weather forecast and asks her to cry once and for all. He then says they don't have any mudda, she has them and asks for a chair. Salman also asks Mannara to list her issues. Mannara seems speechless. Let's see how Salman deals with Mannara on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Katrina Kaif will also join Salman on stage to promote Tiger 3 which is releasing on Sunday. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also take the stage during Weekend Ka Vaar.