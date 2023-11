Salman Khan is back with yet another masaledaar weekend ka vaar. The superstar was seen bashing every contestant, and in this new promo, you can see the superstar expressing his displeasure when Mannara Chopra interferes while he is talking to Munawar Faruqui. Salman Khan questions Munawar if he feels demoted for being shifted from Dimaag House to Dil. Munawar assures Salman that it's nothing like that. Mannara Chopra jumps into the conversation, where she claims that Munawar doesn't have clarity in his relationships. Salman Khan takes a dig at Mannara, asking if she has clarity in her relationship; this leaves the actress shut.BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Furious Salman Khan says 'Meine aapko paida nahi kiya, bhaad mein jao'; indirectly slams Anurag Dobhal?

Watch the video of Salman Khan giving a rebuttal to Mannara Chopra after she tries to take a dig at him on the weekend.

Salman Khan is very fond of Munawar and considers him to be one of the intelligent, and he never fails to motivate him when he is down. On the weekend, Ka Vaar Salman Khan will be seen guiding Ankita Lokhande, who is totally lost in the show. And she claims to be pregnant as she takes the pregnancy tests as well. Meanwhile, Vicky Jain continues to give her hard times.

Viewers slam Mannara Chopra and call her BORING.

One user commented, "Manara is such a vamp of bb home..plz bb so plz don't try to support her..she is vy much fake and boring".Another user said, "I hope iss wkv pe mannara ki sacchai bhi Munawar ke samne aana chaiye...bohot jyada overconfident ho geya yeh mannara..sabki matter mein reaction dena is not right..".

Mannara and Munawar Faruqui's friendship is not yet developed and fans blame the Chopra girl for the same. Will Munawar change his game after Salman Khan's guidance? And it will also be interesting to see how Ankita will react once Salman asks her to play solo and leave her husband Vicky in his game.