Everyone is looking forward to Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Well, a lot has happened in Bigg Boss lately. From Ankita Lokhande's fight with Vicky Jain to Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's continuous poking of Abhishek Kumar. It was quite a lot to take in. The major highlight being Isha, Samarth's behaviour with Abhishek. And now, everyone is looking forward to what Salman will do in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan to blast Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their behaviour with Abhishek Kumar

As per The Khabri, Salman Khan is going to scold Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. In the last two weeks, Abhishek Kumar has been having a tough time because of Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Isha was the captain last week and a biased one at that. Salman Khan will reprimand Isha and Samarth for the same. Salman will lose his calm and slam them like never before. He would tell them that they don't have any game apart from Abhishek Kumar. Not only that, he will also call out other contestants for not stopping Samarth and Isha. Well, it is one of the most awaited Weekend Ka Vaar for sure. Abhishek Kumar had been getting immense support from the audience and even celebs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar reveals how Isha Malviya's mother was a BIG reason for their split

Ankita Lokhande evicts Abhishek Kumar, but one more contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 17?

A couple of hours ago, Bigg Boss 17 new promo was released. In it, Ankita Lokhande will evict Abhishek Kumar from the house of his violence against Samarth Jurel. Abhishek had slapped Samarth during his fight with Isha. Arun, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande had strongly condemned Abhishek's behaviour. Mannara Chopra had decoded Abhishek's behaviour in a way. She talked about the actor having a sly smile on his face whenever he fought with people. She felt that he did a lot of things for footage's sake. It is said that Salman will get back Abhishek on the show again. But we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande 'insecure' of Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain bond; fans say 'Ridiculous and toxic woman' [Check Reactions]

While Abhishek was evicted by Ankita, it is said that K-pop singer Aoora will be eliminated from the house. Khabri shared a picture of Aoora hugging Ankita. However, whether Aoora will be eliminated or not is not yet confirmed. Let's wait for the episode to roll out.