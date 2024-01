Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar is the talk of the town. He has been in the news for his fights with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Abhishek and Isha were in a relationship while they shot for Udaariyaan together. However, they had an ugly breakup and Isha moved on with Samarth Jurel. Abhishek and Isha entered Bigg Boss 17 together and had many fights. But it looked like they will be back together as Isha allowed Abhishek to sleep on the same bed with her. However, her current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the show and things changed. Isha denied accepting him as her boyfriend but later she agreed she was wrong. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's father slams Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel; requests Salman Khan not to eliminate his son [Watch Video]

Isha, Samarth Vs Abhishek Kumar

Isha and Abhishek had many ugly fights in the show and even Samarth has expressed his hatred towards Abhishek. Isha and Abhishek brought out their ugly past and used it against one another in the game. However, since a few days poking from Isha and Samarth's side has grown. Abhishek has also done it in the past but Isha, Samarth have crossed the line. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain reminds Ankita Lokhande of FREEDOM, just like his mother, 'Aaj se tu Munawar...' [Watch Video]

They are bullying Abhishek and saying dirty things about his mental health. They also brought in his parents and are mocking him every time. Recently, we saw Samarth putting a tissue in Abhishek's mouth as he spoke to Isha. Abhishek could not take it and slapped Samarth. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya lied about Abhishek Kumar hitting her on New Year's bash? THIS Udaariyaan actress make a big reveal

Trending Now

Salman Khan to bring back Abhishek Kumar?

Post this everyone went against Abhishek and especially Ankita was against Abhishek for using derogatory words against Isha. Now, it was recently being said that Ankita who is the captain got a chance to eliminate one person from the house. She reportedly took Abhishek's name and Abhishek was evicted.

However, it seems things are going to be different as Salman Khan will be shooting for the weekend ka vaar and as per reports, he will bring back Abhishek to the house since he believes the poking was too much. Salman had done this last season as well with Archana Gautam. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Take a look at the post:

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the current contestants, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now.