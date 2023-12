Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. The show began on October 15 and has been getting good TRP ratings. This season we had a lot of drama, controversies, friendships, breakups and what not. It looks like a big film with a lot of big stars. People have been talking about it on social media and are supporting their favourite contestants. Currently, we have Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel in the house. Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan was eliminated just recently. Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Sana Raees Khan, Manasvi Mamgai, Soniya Bansal, Navid Sole have been eliminated from the show. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi eliminated; Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls her eviction unfair, says she was a ‘lone wolf’

The show is currently the talk of the town as the contestants are making it an interesting watch. We have been a lot of amazing situations in the house. The show is doing extremely well and hence, as per reports in TellyChakkar, it has got an extension as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Khanzaadi wants to start a love angle with Abhishek Kumar; says 'His feelings were genuine'

Bigg Boss 17 gets an extension?

The finale of the show was initially supposed to happen on the 17th or 18th of January, 2024 but now it will happen on the 3rd or 4th of February, 2024. Dance Deewane will also be starting from January 10 but there is no confirmation on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui is unshakable; ranks number 1 despite all the bashing from Salman Khan, fans call him the ultimate winner

Trending Now

We have seen that since season 13, Bigg Boss has been getting extended as fans love watching the controversial reality show.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the recent episodes, we saw Khanzaadi getting eliminated. Now, we will also see a wild card entry in the show. Ayesha Khan who accused Munawar Faruqui of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi is entering the show as a wild card contestant. She plans to expose Munawar and tell everyone that he is not what he shows.