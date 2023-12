Bigg Boss 17 will end after the stipulated time of 15 weeks. This time, it is not getting any extension. In the past few years, Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 16 were the seasons that got extended by five weeks due to excellent TRPs. This season began well but flopped due to a number of reasons. The grand finale will be held on January 28, 2024. It also happens to be the birthday of Munawar Faruqui. Many believe that the trophy will belong to him. There is no denying that he will make it to the top five of Bigg Boss 17. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Aishwarya Sharma and more contestants who may face Salman Khan's wrath

Bigg Boss 17 suffered due to these issues?

This season did not start off badly. However, the makers went against the OG format of the show which made fans feel alienated. The housemates were divided into three sections, and worse there were no tasks. The whole season played out on personal equations. We had the whole drama around Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. Then, the marital issues of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain took centrestage. Now, it is all about Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya to lose her captaincy due to boyfriend Samarth Jurel; the latter deliberately lands her in trouble [Watch]

Netizens react to BB 17 not getting an extension

Fans also said that they are upset with how the entire season panned out. They felt contestants like KhanZaadi, Sana Raees Khan and Tehelka Bhai deserved to stay in the house. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma or Anurag Dobhal; fans want THIS contestant to get eliminated — view poll results

28 January and Munawar will lift the trophy ? — Muhammad Usman (@Chartered_Acctt) December 22, 2023

29 January ko #MunawarFaruqui ka birthday hai we'll gift him #Biggboss17 Trophy with a 90 % votes ratio. — ?????????? ?? (@realbeck4u) December 22, 2023

Season 13 ke baad sab season bakwas raha..

Ott season 2 best tha in season ke acourding — thanks buddy (@thaksbuddy) December 22, 2023

We can see that people too did not have high hopes from this season. Some big names like Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Rinku Dhawan did not fire any shots. Moreover, people felt that nothing was organic this season.