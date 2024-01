Bigg Boss 17 has been a lot about the drama around the lives of Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Kumar is one of the most hot-headed contestants to ever come on the show. The drama escalated after Samarth Jurel, the current BF of Isha Malviya came on Bigg Boss 17. The couple have had nasty fights with Abhishek Kumar. They keep on poking on constantly. The fight got so nasty that parents were dragged in. Isha Malviya told Abhishek Kumar that his parents must be regretting having him as their son. Samarth Jurel also chipped in with some jibe. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Riteish Deshmukh comes out in support of Abhishek Kumar amid constant poking by Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel

Celebs come out in support of Abhishek Kumar

While the trio have been termed as downright annoying by a certain section of audience, people feel Abhishek Kumar has endured a lot. Riteish Deshmukh and Rajiv Adatia put up posts on X in solidarity with Kumar. They said that Salman Khan must address this on weekend ka vaar. Now, even eliminated contestant Aishwarya Sharma has spoken about Abhishek Kumar on her social media platform.

Are playing the dirtiest game ever

How much can they poke a person like this and yet nobody is saying anything about it.. only #AbhishekKumar is getting bashed for everything

This is Such a ridiculous pattern of them .. #bigboss please take some action… — Aishwarya Sharma (@AishSharma812) January 2, 2024

❤️ we love you brother! You got this! Be strong!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oquUOpBe91 — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 2, 2024

Take a look at the video of Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel slapping one another on Bigg Boss 17

Samarth hits #Abhishek first then #AbhishekKumar slapped Chintu Chutiya pic.twitter.com/llCqOQCCPl — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) January 2, 2024

? so happy Samarth deserve this, but koi toh evict hoga — Nilima (@NilimaM24) January 2, 2024

I hope #AbhishekKumar evict na ho. Incase he's evicted toh I would want ki ye aur 2 chata maar k jaye is Chintu ko.

I dont support violence lekin ye hadd par poking he

As a viewer mujhse bardasht nhi ho rha toh jispe ho rha usko kaisa lg rha soch nhi sakte#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #MKJW — Tiya ? (@AnkitaTia) January 2, 2024

Jo bhi ho but Abhishek nhi jana chahiye game se mein in bully logo ko hasra hua nhi dekh sakti agar Abhishek ko bahar kiya then ??‍♀️ but Abhishek ko ye Sakoon to life time rahega ke apni Ex ke bully bf ko national tv par thappad Mara tha? — Anjali Chaudhary? (@Anjali67756002) January 2, 2024

Kya chata mila cintu ko ??????????? — Team Ayesha Khan ?‍♀️ (@Team_AyeshaKhan) January 2, 2024

It is evident that this will be one of the big muddas to be discussed on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. One of them might get eliminated. There is already a lot of outrage on the eviction of Anurag Dobhal.