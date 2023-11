Bigg Boss 17: Wild Card contestant Samarth Jurel indulged in a huge fight with his girlfriend Isha Malviya in the house, and he is seen angrily hitting her on the house. Samarth loses his calm over Isha and raises his hand, and she says nothing to him. The netizens are shocked over the 19-year-old accepting the physical violence and not reacting to it. Abhishek Kumar, who was Isha Malviya’s ex, had a massive breakup after Samarth’s entry in the show. He too said nothing when Samarth angrily hit Isha, infact was seen sitting with him an having a heart to heart conversation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Arun Srikanth Mashettey masturb**te in the show? Check viral video

Later in the same promo, Isha Malviya is going and hugging Samarth, and netizens are expressing their disgrace over their PDA. Netizens slam Samarth for not practicing what he preached in the show about respecting women for Abhishek. Isha Malviya strongly accused Abhishek of physically abusing her and called him an overly possessive boyfriend, and that is why she parted ways with them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's co-star Ayesha Singh, Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend and more people we want to see as wild cards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 17 Khabri (@biggboss17.tazakhabar)

#BiggBoss17

The non stop fight between #IshaMalviya and her Chintu #SamarthJurel Samarth says “Isha you’ve made a fool of yourself here by talking to #AbhishekKumar after saying he was violent with you on the first grand premiere day.” #BiggBoss #IshaHolics #IshaIsTheBoss… pic.twitter.com/n0dDxXKxwo — Jen ? (@DsouzaJennifer) November 1, 2023

The lamest reason for a fight between #IshaMalviya and #SamarthJurel Samarth asked Isha for a tissue to wipe off his nose ? Isha thought it was for *something else* and got angry on Samarth.. And it escalated into a huge argument …#BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss_Tak #IshaHolics… pic.twitter.com/se3g9LKkYM — Jen ? (@DsouzaJennifer) November 1, 2023

Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma get into a massive brawl.

In the same promo, we see how Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma indulge in a war of words, where netizens are calling Aishwarya extremely jealous of Ankita and fighting with her over Vicky Jain. Indeed, this season of Bigg Boss is going to break all the records for controversies. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma to land in trouble; ex-BF Rahul Pandya to enter as wild card?