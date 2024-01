Bigg Boss 17 has its grand finale on January 28. Recently, Samarth Jurel got evicted from the house and grabbed a lot of attention for his love life with Isha Malviya on the show. His equation with Isha's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar became the talk of the town. Moreover, intimate moments Samarth and Isha on the show left everyone shocked. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Samarth spoke his heart out about his journey on the show and how he felt when Isha's father ignored him. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui fans cannot wait for epic journey video; say 'Aag Laga Di' [Check Reactions]

Samarth opens up about the intimate moments he had with Isha and says that it was his way of showing love and he did not do anything wrong. He even said that if Bigg Boss makers would not share the clip if they found it controversial. It was under the guidelines and hence it was aired. He even said that he slept peacefully after coming out and did not feel that he did something wrong on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Sana Raees Khan; netizens warn him about posing cozily with Purva Rana

He also said that Isha's father looked upset with him as he came into the house. Samarth says that he did not want to blame anyone as after coming inside the show, he got to know about Isha's boyfriend. Samarth revealed that Isha's mother knew about their relationship and that they were dating. But her father was not aware of the same. Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and Arun are seen fighting hard for the trophy. Who will emerge as Bigg Boss 17 winner? Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Has Mannara Chopra overtaken Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande for the grand prize? Here is a huge hint