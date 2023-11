Bigg Boss 17 is all over social media. A lot is being said about the show and its contestants. People watch every movement of the contestant and start talking about it on social media. Currently, Isha Malviya and her story with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar is the talk of the town. Isha entered the show with Abhishek and they were introduced as ex-lovers. However, the fought on the stage in front of Salman and also in the house. But things got sorted in sometime and we saw Isha-Abhishek coming closer. They behaved as if they never broke up and sometimes fought a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra calls KhanZaadi a b***h during their fight; netizens slam 'fake cuteness'

Salman Khan even warned Isha not to play along with Abhishek's feelings. The next week, the makers brought her current boyfriend Samarth Jurel as a wild card contestant. Isha denied being in a relationship with Samarth and he was shocked. Later, after a lot of fights and break downs, Isha confessed that she lied and is with Samarth currently. This became a big story in Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh reveals parents didn't want him on the Salman Khan show; hopes to participate next year

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel's long conversations

Abhishek maturely stepped back and Samarth forgave Isha for her behaviour. Now, in the latest episode, we saw how Samarth got angry on Isha when she refused to give him tissues. He threw water on her and later Abhishek went to console Samarth. Abhishek and Samarth had a long conversation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Vicky Jain avoiding excessive PDA with Ankita Lokhande for THIS reason; decodes 'couple mania' after SidNaaz

Abhishek asked Samarth what does Isha have that everyone falls for her. Samarth said that he never proposed Isha and it was Isha who came behind him. Abhishek said he realised this when he and Isha completed a year of breakup on June 26. Abhishek said I had called her just like that and it ringed. He said he was blocked earlier but this time the phone ringed in.

Samarth Jurel is not serious about Isha Malviya?

He mentioned that Isha later called him to ask how he was. Abhishek asked Isha how her boyfriend was and she was shocked. She said yes and Abhishek cried for 5-6 hours. Abhishek told Samarth that Isha called him on his birthday as well. Abhishek then asks Samarth not to fight with her for this.

Abhishek further asked Samarth if he is serious about Isha and Samarth said, "No. Not at all." Samarth said that he has understood Isha enough and she had told him that she would give her 100% and they would do long distance. He shared that he would pack up at 7 and by 9.30 he would reach Chandigarh.

He said, "Mere time me full loyal thi but jhooth bahut bolti hai. Proof bhi do toh muh pe jhooth bolegi." Both then said that Isha only had male friends and she would never get along with females of her age. Samarth was then seen questioning Isha about calling up Abhishek even after breakup. She once again denies and later reveals the truth.

