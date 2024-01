Bigg Boss 17 is getting close to its finale. The grand finale will take place on January 28 and we will get the winner of this season. It has been an entertaining season but recently, we saw the ugliest fight between Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Isha and Abhishek had entered the show together as an ex-couple. However, things looked good between them until Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth entered. Isha denied accepting him as her boyfriend but later agreed. Post that we did see some good moments in the house but soon ugly fights began. Isha, Samarth and Abhishek brought in the past and abused each other. They said demeaning things and even Salman Khan had to stop them and asked them to stay away. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother reminds fans of Usha Nadkarni's Savita from Pavitra Rishta; netizens say Ankita Lokhande is not Archana

Isha-Samarth Vs Abhishek

However, Samarth and Isha did not stop. They started provoking Abhishek and took advantage of his mental health. They took his parents' name and said things like 'baap ka mental beta'. It was very cheap of them to say such things. In the past, Abhishek had also said a lot about Isha's character but this provocation looked a lot dirty. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey, wife Malak break down over miscarriage; netizens say 'They both are so strong' [Check Reactions]

We even saw Abhishek losing his control and slapping Samarth after he put a tissue paper in his mouth. Post that he was thrown out of the show by Ankita Lokhand who was the captain of the house. Salman Khan bashed Isha and Samarth for this behaviour and brought back Abhishek and even slammed him for saying things about his ex-girlfriend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal reveals about Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's inappropriate physical intimacy on the show; blames actress for lacking dignity

Trending Now

Samarth's father reacts to Abhishek Kumar slapping his son

But even now the provoking is there. Recently, we saw the family members of the contestants entering the show. Samarth Jurel's father, Mukesh Jurel had entered the show. Now, he has reacted to Abhishek slapping his son. Speaking to Indian Express, Mukesh Jurel said that both Samarth and Abhishek were wrong in that situation and he doesn’t know why both of them got hyper.

He said that Abhishek was more worked up and his hand touched Samarth but that is ok. However, he does not call Samarth's actions poking or provocation but just a fight that escalated. He added that this could have happened to anyone even at home.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Mukesh Jurel on Isha and Samarth's relationship

He then shared that bringing back Abhishek in the game was Bigg Boss' decision and it was ok. He further spoke about Isha and Samarth's relationship and called them a cute couple. He wants them to stay together and grow together. Mukesh Jurel also said that Isha is not manipulative and she and Samarth stand for each other.

Talking about the current contestants, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are in the house.