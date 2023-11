Bigg Boss 17 is the most talked about show right now. The show has got amazing TRPs on the opening week. This year the contestants have been very entertaining since the start. We got to see love, friendships, happiness, tears and a lot of drama in just two weeks itself. This is the first time we saw wild card contestants entering the show in the second week itself. Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai entered the show as the wild card contestants. Also Read - Temptation Island India Exclusive: Omung Kumar reveals how the sets are different from Bigg Boss 17

Samarth's entry brought a lot of drama. He is Isha Malviya's current boyfriend and when he entered, Isha denied that he is her boyfriend. Isha's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar was inside with her and we saw their love-hate relationship going on. This was a big story in Entertainment News.

Salman has even warned Isha and Abhishek to stop playing with each other's feelings. After Samarth entered, he was angry with Isha as she denied dating him. Later, Isha agreed that she lied and is dating Samarth. Currently, Isha and Samarth are doing good together while Abhishek is trying to move on.

Samarth Jurel angrily hits GF Isha Malviya

However, a promo released recently where we saw Samarth getting angry on Isha. He even hits Isha badly in anger. Well, later, we also see Isha going back to him and hugging him.

Take a look at the promo here:

Will Samarth Jurel get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17?

However, violence is not allowed in the show and the one who does physical violence is eliminated. It seems Samarth who recently entered as a wild card will also get eliminated from the show. Bigg Boss will definitely pull him up for this behaviour.

If not, Salman Khan will surely question him for this kind of behaviour towards his girlfriend. Will Samarth Jurel get eliminated in just one week of his entry in Bigg Boss 17? Fans are also not liking this behaviour of Samarth towards Isha. He has been trending on social media and people are bashing him for this kind of violence towards a girl.

Former contestants who were eliminated for being violent

Earlier too, we have seen how contestants were thrown out for getting violent on others. Madhurima Tuli from Bigg Boss 13 was eliminated for hitting her ex-boyfriend and co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. Ajaz Khan of Bigg Boss 7 was thrown out for hitting Ali Quli Mirza. Bigg Boss 8 contestant Puneet Issar was eliminated for getting violent on Arya Babbar.

Bigg Boss 7's Kushal Tandon was eliminated over his violent act against co-contestants Tanishaa Mukherjee and VJ Andy. Kamaal R Khan was eliminated from the show after he hurled a bottle at Rohit Verma and it hit Shamita Shetty.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Contestants on Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants of the show, this season, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are seen in the show.