Bigg Boss 17's recent evicted contestant, lawyer Sana Raees Khan has made some interesting revelation since she is out of the house. She has spoken about his rumoured fondness for fellow contestant Vicky Jain, her equation with Ankita Lokhande posts her and Vicky's hand holding scenes were shown in the Bigg Boss 17 house. However, Sana's recent revelation has caught everyone's attention. Sana in a recent interview accepted that Mannara Chopra is indeed obsessed with the Pavitra Rishta actor, Ankita Lokhande.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Join to get all the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals his ex-wife does not have feelings for their son; says 'Gussa ghar barbad karta hai'

Sana Raees Khan: I sensed Mannara's obsession with Ankita

In an interview with TOI, Sana Raees Khan stated that although both Mannara Chopra and she shared a great bond in the Bigg Boss 17 house she feels that Mannara was indeed obsessed with Ankita Lokhande. She stated that she warned Mannara few times that how she cannot play her game only by showing Ankita in a poor light. Sana mentioned that initially she liked Mannara more than Ankita. However, as time passed, Sana realized that she is more fond of Ankita than Mannara. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya recalls the time when Abhishek Kumar got physically aggressive with her

Watch this video below:

Trending Now

Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra: From friend turned foes

In the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 17, one of the first friendship which was formed was between Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra. The duo was very fond of each other. However, time and again due to small conflicts which later turned into big fights, Mannara and Ankita's friendship went kaput. The last blow to their friendship was when Ankita mentioned to housemates that Mannara called Khanzaadi characterless. Mannara was hurt as she was emotionally vulnerable when she addressed Kahnzaadi as characterless to Ankita. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ali Asgar reacts to Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki costar Rinku Dhawan's game; reveals why he didn't take up the show

Mannara felt backstabbed that how a word uttered by her in an extremely emotional state was misinterpreted by Ankita. Post that, while Ankita has tried talking to Mannara the Zid actress has decided to keep a safe distance from Ankita.

While Ankita claims that she is still fond of Mannara, it was a bit surprising when in yesterday's episode Ankita nominated Mannara Chopra. Both Ankita and Mannara are strong players and only time will tell if both the ladies would be able to sort their differences in the house itself or will they continue being at loggerheads outside the house too.