Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town now. Everyone wants to know all the details about the show and the contestants of the show. The TRPs have been quite decent. This week, Sana Raees Khan was eliminated from the show. She played the game well but some of them found her game very boring. She was in the news for a few days. Sana was recently given an offer by Bigg Boss that she will not have to do any house duties if she accepts only half ration for the whole house. The entire house went against Sana for her selfish decision and she kept saying that she thought about herself in the game. She had not played the game before but was only following Vicky Jain.

Her bond with Vicky Jain became the talk of the town. She bonded very well with him and sometimes, Ankita Lokhande also did not like it. After the video of Sana and Vicky holding hands went viral, Salman Khan also started teasing them. People started saying that Sana Raees Khan has started liking Vicky.

Sana Raees Khan earned more than Vicky Jain in just two weeks

However, Sana and Vicky also had many ugly fights in the house. But they always ended up being friends. Sana was in the house for two months and she has earned a lot. Yes, as per reports, her per week price was more than that of Vicky Jain. Sana charged Rs 6 lakh per week for her stay on the show.

Vicky Jain charged Rs 5 lakh per week. If we count it out, Sana Raees Khan earned Rs 48 lakhs for her eight-week participation in the show. However, there is no confirmation about her earnings. This is a big story in TV news.

Talking about the current contestants, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel in the house.