Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town right now. Social media is filled with stories about the show. Sana Raees Khan was eliminated from the show recently. In the last few days, Sana was in the news. She had left everyone in the house shocked after she accepted the offer of not doing any duties and getting just half ration for the whole house. Everyone in the house went against her but she stood firm on her decision. Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain's friendship was the talk of the town. Vicky connected well with Sana since the start and we saw Ankita was a bit insecure about it before. In the third week, Vicky nominated Sana and from there we saw some issues between them.

Sana fought with Vicky and again they became friends. She always went to Vicky when she needed advises and Ankita kept warning Vicky about it. Ankita told Vicky that he was investing in the wrong person. In one of the episodes, Sana and Vicky were seen holding hands and Salman Khan also teased them about it. In the last week, Sana had stopped talking to Vicky but eventually sorted it out again.

Does Sana has feelings for Vicky?

Sana is now eliminated and she was asked by the reporters if she has feelings for Vicky. Sana said that she has no feelings for him. She said that he is just a good friend and has supported her always but towards the end, misunderstandings came in between. However, she added that Vicky still tried to sort things and she bonded the most with Vicky.

She also said that Vicky has kept her before his relationships outside. She just had problem with his bad behaviour sometimes. She also reacted to not letting Ankita and Vicky sleep together on the same bed. She said that it is a game and people do certain things for entertainment also. She said that Vicky was very fond of her but she always had trust issues with him.

Sana feels she and Vicky would have been close if he had come without Ankita

They connected on an intellectual level. She admitted that her relations with Vicky would have been better if he had come alone and not with Ankita Lokhande. She said, "Agar vo akele aye hote toh I am sure hum aur acchese se rehte." This is a big story in TV news.

Talking about the contestants, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel in the house.