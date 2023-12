Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. This season is a big hit and the TRPs have been amazing. It is a treat to watch the contestants this time as everyone is entertaining. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are a part of the game. Amongst these, Sana Raees Khan has been one of the weakest players and even the contestants say so. Many have even called her lazy and said that she does not do household chores. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Samarth Jurel smooch Isha Malviya on the show? Take a look at latest pic

However, Sana has now played a big game with all the contestants. A promo has released of the upcoming episode, where we see Sana complaining about washing utensils in the house. She refuses to wash so many utensils and says that it is better to be unwell. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 7 report card: Munawar Faruqui loses the top spot to Ankita Lokhande; Aishwarya Sharma disappoints

Bigg Boss gives an offer to Sana Raees Khan

The housemates get angry and fight amongst themselves. Later, Bigg Boss calls Sana in the confession room and gives her a big offer. He tells her that he will put up a rule that Sana will not do any house duty but the ration will be cut down to half. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals she was jealous when Sushant Singh Rajput's dance partner got close to him; admits being possessive

Trending Now

The housemates will get only half ration but Sana will be free of duties. Sana did immediately told Bigg Boss that she is accepting this offer. The housemates were shocked to know her decision and slam her for not thinking even once. Sana tells them that this is the game. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at the video here:

Promo BiggBoss17 Sana Ki waja se hua ghar me ration ki kami, pic.twitter.com/yHUFQh4t6D — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 4, 2023

Fans call Sana the lite version of Gautam Vig from Bigg Boss 16

Fans are calling her Gautam Vig lite version. For the unversed, in Bigg Boss 16, Gautam Vig had also made such a decision. He was given the offer of being the captain of the house but the whole ration will be taken away. Gautam accepted the offer and received a lot of backlash from the housemates.

One of the users wrote, "Gautam sing vig lite. Agar sajid khan hota or drama hota"

Gautam sing vig lite ?

Agar sajid khan hota or drama hota ? — SoMan (@soman_syed) December 4, 2023

Another user wrote, "Sana rocked Mohalle wale shocked."

Sana rocked

Mohalle wale shocked?? — Rose (@Itx_Rose_) December 4, 2023

Ab sana dikhegi

Or

Dikhegi to tikegi. ?? — Pawan (@enjoyevery25730) December 4, 2023

Sahi kiya #SanaRaeesKhan ne? waise bhi bina task ke bas ration hi kha rhe hai ye log har week?? #BB17 — Mahima chaudhary (@ekcutesiladki) December 4, 2023

I love Sana and she deserves to be safe this week ? #BB17 — SAM ⭐️ (@Saman1Chilumula) December 4, 2023

Sana ny socha jaty jaty bomb he phankti jaon ? nominate tu wesy b ho gai hoon — Saleh khan Khawajikzai (@Salehhussain91) December 4, 2023

After this power sana will be safe and i feel arun will be eliminated this week for sure — Piyush_Mohata_13 (@13Mohata) December 4, 2023

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Well, Sana Raees Khan is also nominated this week. Along with her Vicky, Munawar, Arun, Abhishek, Neil, Anurag, Khanzaadi are also nominated.