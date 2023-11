Bigg Boss 17 is already ruling the headlines. It has only been a week since Salman Khan's show has premiered and fights have already taken over the house. Every day a new drama unfolds in Bigg Boss 17. In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, the nominations task took place. Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sana Raees Khan, Tehelka, Soniya Bansal and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi got nominated. After the nominations task, a big fight took place between Sana and Khanzaadi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia comes out in support of Abhishek Kumar after his mental breakdown; says 'He's not faking his love

Entertainment News: War between Khanzaadi and Sana Raees Khan shakes up Bigg Boss 17 house

Bigg Boss reshuffled bedrooms of the contestants and those in Dimaag house had to allot duties to the contestants. As Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan and more did the same, Sana Raees Khan objected to the duties and said that she won't do it as earlier Khanzaadi did not complete the house duties that were given to her. This led to a fight with Sana Raees Khan pointing out Khanzaadi's upbringing. She stated that the language used might be tolerated by Khanzaadi's family but she cannot take it. Attack and counter attacks were made between the two ladies, and Munawar Faruqui came to Khanzaadi's rescue. He asked Sana Raees Khan to not drag Khanzaad's parents and family into it. Further, Khanzaadi made a comment on Sana Raees Khan's profession and it triggered Sana. Ankita Lokhande jumped in to defend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar gets royally trolled after latest outburst on Isha Malviya; netizens say, 'Ise pehle Splitsvilla bhejo'

After the latest episode, Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui are trending on social media as fans are calling them the real masterminds of the house. Some Munawar Faruqui fans are also disappointed that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain did not save him from the nominations. There is a clear division of fans and it seems the war is on between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Times when Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain accused each other and made netizens question their bond

Check out fans' tweets below:

I thought #MunawarFaruqui aur #VickyJain pehle sath milke khelenge BB13 k diggazo ki tarah aur phir baad me ladai hogi. Par Yahan to Vicky Bhaiya abhi se double game khelne lag gaye #BB17 #Biggboss17 — Burgir? (@K0hLified) October 24, 2023

Ankita Vicky today not save Munawar that decision I see how brilliantly Ankita Vicky play this game that was clever decision main ek baat hai jitna Ankita aur Vicky is Bigg Boss ke game ko samjhe utna abhi tak koi nahin samjha they are most smart #AnkitaLokhande#VickyJain ?? — Jeremy Milton (@SaibiMilton) October 24, 2023

Even Munawar has double face.#VickyJain playing his game. What's wrong in that?#BB17 — NamitaRakesh (@NamitaRN) October 24, 2023

