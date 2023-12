Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. Fans are talking about every move of the contestants and love the way they play the game. Sana Raees Khan got eliminated this week. She was the most talked about contestant since a few days after she accepted the offer of not doing any duties and getting half ration for the whole house. She was known for her friendship with Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain. Sana and Vicky connected well at the start and Ankita looked a bit uncomfortable with that. However, later, their friendship became a bit weak and fights began between them. Towards the end, the fights went ugly and Sana decided not to get into Vicky's trap again. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Will KhanZaadi reveal her traumatic past to Aoora? Netizens curious about heartfelt conversation between the two

However, a video of Vicky and Sana had gone viral where they were seen holding hands. Salman Khan also teased Vicky about the same. Many people started talking about their bond and saying that Sana has started liking Vicky. Now, post her eviction, Sana has opened up about her bond with Vicky. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain 'Jhootha aadmi'; adds fuel to his war with Abhishek Kumar with a shocking revelation [WATCH]

Sana considers Vicky as her brother

Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said that she has always said in the show as well that she considers Vicky like an elder brother and so obviously, there is no such thing as falling for him. Infact, she added that her hatred for him is visible. She was further asked about her video of holding Vicky's hand. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: A look at the strongest and weakest contestants of this season

Trending Now

She said that it was just a genuine connection like as a friend and holding hands is not a big deal. She added, "As a friend, if you are holding somebody's hands, that doesn't mean you have feelings for that person or have a crush on that person."

Sana shared that she has realised that Vicky geniunely cared for her but she had trust issues with him. She also said that Vicky genuinely wanted to be there for her and was very fond of her. This is a big story in TV news.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Currently, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house.