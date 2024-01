Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. The show is inching towards the finale and we cannot wait to know who will win the show. In the recent episodes, we saw how Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have fought. They have had many issues in their marriage while being on the show. They have been misunderstanding each other and Ankita keeps complaining about Vicky not giving her time in the house. She feels bad about not getting attention from him and he keeps on shouting at her for always stopping him. Ankita also gets jealous when Vicky gives attention to other women in the house. Vicky has been quite dominating in the house towards Ankita and we saw many ugly fights between them. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel's father reacts to Abhishek Kumar slapping his son; says 'I will not call it provocation'

Vicky's mother makes allegations against Ankita

Ankita has hit him and kicked him as well in anger and this is what left Vicky's parents angry. Recently, during the family week, we saw Vicky and Ankita's mothers entering the show. They both told them that things are not looking nice and they should respect each other. Vicky's mother told Ankita that when she kicked Vicky, his father called up Ankita's mother to ask if she also used to beat her husband. Ankita was upset and asked Vicky's mother not to involve her dead father. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother reminds fans of Usha Nadkarni's Savita from Pavitra Rishta; netizens say Ankita Lokhande is not Archana

We also saw her making many allegations against Ankita outside. She even said things like Ankita does not know how to respect her husband and that they were against this marriage. Many celebrities have supported Ankita in this and have slammed Vicky's mother. Rashami Desai, Kamya Panjabi, Sunny Aryaa's wife and others have shown their support. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey, wife Malak break down over miscarriage; netizens say 'They both are so strong' [Check Reactions]

Ridhi Dogra supports Ankita Lokhande

Now, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan costar Ridhi Dogra has also reacted to Ankita and Vicky's situation. Ridhi wrote, "Hope #AnkitaLokhande? wins. She doesn’t deserve this one sided judgement. For any self-made, independent person, It’s never about outsiders. It’s the support of your own that fuels you. Society gets this with regards to men. Not for women in the same scenario!"

She added, "She’s probably baffled in trying to understand why she’s only getting criticism. It’s so wrong to just point fingers at her.. I Couldn’t not speak on this.. Definitely she has my support as a Woman.#BigBoss17"

She further spoke about Vicky Jain only manipulating Ankita but only women are questioned. She shared, "Every Women’s first instinct is always to do and take everything to keep a relationship/marriage. And she will. So when battles can’t be fought with words. Victory does the job of a painkiller. As bitter sweet as it may feel . I hope she wins. #AnkitaLokhande"

Hope #AnkitaLokhande? wins. She doesn’t deserve this one sided judgement. For any self-made, independent person, It’s never about outsiders. It’s the support of your own that fuels you. Society gets this with regards to men. Not for women in the same scenario! — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) January 11, 2024

Every Women’s first instinct is always to do and take everything to keep a relationship/marriage. And she will. So when battles can’t be fought with words. Victory does the job of a painkiller. As bitter sweet as it may feel . I hope she wins. #AnkitaLokhande? ??♥️ https://t.co/lZ47zG0tCB — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) January 11, 2024

Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain are still inside the house.