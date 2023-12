Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui was exposed by ex girlfriend Ayesha Khan where she made a wildcard entry in the house. And ever since then there is a huge chatter around Munawar being fake and is labelled as a womaniser. There are many ex Bigg Boss contestants from Prince Narula, Abhishek Malhan and Aly Goni who slammed the makers for bringing out his personal life on national television. And now the latest ex Bigg Boss contestant who came out and defended Munawar is Shiv Thakare. Recently in his media interaction, he was asked about Munawar's image being maligned after Ayesha Khan's entry in the show who revealed of him doing two timing in the relationship.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Isha Malviya eliminatining her, says 'uski band bajaungi'

Shiv Thakare defends Munawar Faruqui over him dating two women at the same time

Shiv Thakare tells, ' If you see others DMs on Instagram, you will know Munawar is not alone to do this. And no matter how much you say Bigg Boss is showing a bad content but at the end of the day, we all are indulging and watching this content." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra fans slam Munawar Faruqui for charging at her; say, 'Fake insaan apni aukaat' [Watch Promo Video]

Watch this video below:

Munawar Faruqui was called a coward and womaniser by the viewers after seeing his new face in the show and they claimed if unable to connect with him anymore. On the other hand his ex girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi too did an Instagram live where he shrike down and called the stand up comedian a cheater and womaniser, and even went on to claim that he has done this before. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's toxic fights

Trending Now

Munawar Faruqui is right now making headlines for charging at Mannara Chopra after she took an indirect dig at Ayesha Khan for not playing individually and said that his outside friend will come next year on the show. And it came out as Mannara hinger at Nazial, and this left Munawar fuming and his aggressive behaviour towards her is being highly criticised. Will this end the friendship between Munawar and Mannara?