Bigg Boss 17 is getting good TRPs. The contestants are giving good content and entertaining everyone. This season has turned out to be a huge hit. This season we got to see a lot of drama in just five weeks. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants. Anurag Dobhal has been the most talked about contestant right now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 big twist: Four contestants to get eliminated, new wild cards to enter?

He has been the highlight after he spoke against Salman Khan for using his bro sena. Bigg Boss slammed Anurag for thinking negative about the makers and Salman Khan. Even during weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan looked angry and said that from now onwards he will not waste his time on people who do not want to hear suggestions from him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's special clause in contract gets exposed; Mannara Chopra, Tehelka and others retaliate

Munawar's love life is the hot topic

He said he makes them understand things for their own good and if still they want to dig their own graves, they are on their own. Anurag still kept saying that he had issue with the bro sena they used and is still ranting about it. Yesterday, after the team of Farrey entered the house, we saw the contestants playing a game where Munawar's girlfriend became the hot topic. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra clarifies she is not falling for Munawar Faruqui after housemates tease latter with 'Bhabhi'; netizens react

Everyone was teasing him and Mannara Chopra looked upset. Later, she kept asking Munawar the details about his girlfriend. Munawar ignored the question and later Mannara was seen talking to Anurag. They both were discussing about Munawar's love life.

Anurag gossips about Munawar dating a minor

Anurag told Mannara that Munawar had a girlfriend from his previous show who is a minor. Mannara was shocked to hear that asked Anurag again if Munawar was really dating a minor. Anurag replied, "Joh woh last show mein tha na, usmein se uski girlfriend ka hua tha, tab toh woh nabalig thi abhi balig hui hai." This is a big story in TV news.

Mannara told Anurag that how can this be possible as Munawar is a mature person. Anurag then tells her that Arun had told him about Munawar's girlfriend. Later, Mannara discusses the same with Rinku Dhawan and Aishwarya Sharma.

Is Mannara in love with Munawar?

She tells them that only she does not know about Munawar's girlfriend. Rinku asks her why is she upset and is she falling in love with Munawar. Mannara clarifies that she is not in love and Munawar is just her friend.