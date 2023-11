Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss has announced a shocking elimination after questioning the inmates who, according to them, have been staying in the house despite not deserving. And in the promo, you can see Vicky Jain taking Jigna Vohra’s name, while Sana Raees Khan mentions how she feels Neil Bhatt has made no contribution to the show. There are many who agree with Sana, and it seems like Neil Bhatt might be evicted from the show. But these are all speculations, and one doesn’t know what twist Bigg Boss will bring after announcing the shocking elimination. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt exposes Vicky Jain's baldness problem; says 'ussko wig ki zarurat padti hai'

Watch the new promo of Bigg Boss 17 making a shocking elimination, and netizens feel it's Neil Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 17: Will four contestants be eliminated from the show?

There is also strong speculation that four contestants will be shown the exit door from the show, and it will be interesting to see this twist. The makers are keen to bring in new faces as a wild card. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 mass elimination: Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan and more contestants to be evicted?

Hair Patch is normal thing in todays society ..!

Respect for #NeilBhatt ..! He’s not playing the game but by his action @neilbhatt4 has proved he’s sensible..! #BiggBoss17 #VickyJain pic.twitter.com/B8iTVwZ9J4 — डेऽटीNII (@DestinyyyBoss) November 20, 2023

Neil Bhatt is labelled as the best husband by fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 shocker: Anurag Dobhal reveals Munawar Faruqui was dating a minor girl

Trending Now

Aishwarya is really lucky to have a husband like Neil who is so understanding and always protects his wife. Never ever Disrespect his wife always guide him and support ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love their bond #NeilBhatt and #AishwaryaSharma ? pic.twitter.com/Idq6glUidi — sunny (@sunnykr2303) November 14, 2023

Will Aishwarya Sharma stay in the Bigg Boss 17 house after Neil Bhatt’s elimination?

Only if the speculation is true that Neil Bhatt will be eliminated by the contestants in the house. Will his wife and TV actress Aishwarya Sharma continue to stay on Salman Khan’s show?