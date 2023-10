Bigg Boss 17 is already getting all the love from the audience. It is just 10 days left for the show to begin and everyone is super excited about the show. The promos of the show have been quite interesting. As per the promos, all the contestants of the show will get different treatments from Bigg Boss. There will be the Dil, Dimaag and Dum section that has different treatments and different challenges for every participant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: A look at past contestants who lost control and indulged in too much PDA

The rumoured contestants list is already doing rounds on the internet. One name that has been constantly cropping up is Ankita Lokhande. It is being said that she is the confirmed participant of the show and as per reports, she will be entering along with her husband, Vicky Jain.

Shraddha Arya confirms Ankita Lokhande's participation?

While there is still no confirmation, it seems Ankita’s best friend, Shraddha Arya has confirmed it. Recently, while speaking to the paparazzi, Shraddha was asked what she would say about her BFF doing Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17.

Shraddha sent best wishes to her friend which gave her fans a confirmation. The Kundali Bhagya actress said, "I wish her all the best and I know she will rock it as she knows how to handle herself all my luck and love to her."

Ankita and Shraddha have known each other since a long time. They began their journey together on the reality show India's Best Zee CineStars Ki Khoj in 2004.

Post that Ankita did Pavitra Rishta while Shraddha was a part of films like Amitabh Bachchan’s Nishabd, Shahid Kappor’s Paathshaala. Later Shraddha did TV shows like Dreamgirl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Kundali Bhagya.

She is currently ruling hearts as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Talking about Bigg Boss 17, apart from Ankita, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Monika Bhadoriya, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh, Arjit Taneja, Sandiip Sikcand, Jay Soni and others have been approached.

It is being said that Salman Khan might not be able to host all the episodes of Bigg Boss 17 as he will be busy with Tiger 3 and will also start his new film with Karan Johar. Hence, the makers have reportedly started looking for the replacement of the superstar.