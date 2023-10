Bigg Boss 17 grand premiere happened on October 15. It is just one week and the contestants have made the show an interesting watch. This season seems to be moving very fast as the contestants have done a lot in just one week. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky or Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, fans pick their favourite couple [Poll Results]

Ankita and Vicky have been the most popular contestants of the season so far. The power couple have entertained the audience in their own way. Ankita Lokhande’s best friend, Shraddha Arya has now opened up about their game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi accuses Abhishek Kumar of assaulting her; provokes Ankita Lokhande on doing 'TV serial'

Shraddha Arya praises Ankita and Vicky's game

Shraddha and Ankita had started their careers together and are still very good friends. Speaking to paparazzi, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya spoke about Ankita and Vicky’s game in Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt gets angry at Vicky Jain; Netizens slam Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star for 'unnecessary aggression'

She said that Vicky is looking cute and Ankita is looking beautiful. She also called Ankita the most sensible and smart player so far. She also said that people think Ankita is cunning, but she is naïve.

She further added, “Vicky is jumping everywhere and he is too cute and Ankita is a great person and their game is going on well.” Well, Shraddha is totally loving her friends inside the house.

Recently, in Bigg Boss 17, we saw Ankita getting upset with Vicky for not giving her enough attention. We saw her breaking down and telling Vicky that they had promised to play the game together but she is all alone. This became a big story in Entertainment news soon.

Vicky made her understand and they immediately came back together solving all their problems. Last night, Ankita had an ugly fight with Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan. The fight began with Abhishek and Khanzaadi but ended up being Ankita Vs Khanzaadi.

Later, even Vicky Jain, Anurag Doubhal and Neil Bhatt ended up fighting and it looked very fake. Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV and JioCinema.