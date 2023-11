Bigg Boss 17 will see one of the most heated episodes tonight. Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande will have a fight on some matter. Angry, Neil Bhatt will come charging towards the actress. Aishwarya Sharma comes from behind and holds his hands. Later on, she also gets into a verbal brawl with Ankita Lokhande and calls her Chudail. This gets Vicky Jain fuming. He asks Aishwarya Sharma how did she call his wife, a chudail. The spat between these four is going viral on social media. People are doubting if this is a fake fight to have spouses clashing from both sides. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma refuses to cook for anybody after spat with Vicky Jain; Isha Malviya backstabs Ankita Lokhande [Watch Video]

Actress Srishty Rode who was also a contestant of Bigg Boss 12 is also a good friend of Ankita Lokhande. She has lashed out at Neil Bhatt for charging at the actress. We can see that he lost his cool, threw his jacket and came at the Pavitra Rishta star. Later on, Aishwarya Sharma also jumps in leading to a very heated fight. Srishty Rode said it looked horrible and unacceptable how he behaved with Ankita Lokhande.

Tonight's #BIGGBOSS17 promo left me furious. Neil's aggressive behavior towards #AnkitaLokhande the way he charged towards her , especially while she was still sitting on the bed and talking , is absolutely disgusting. Horrible and unacceptable! ? @anky1912 — Srishty Rode (@SrSrishty) November 6, 2023

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been called twice to the therapy room. Fans are saying that the couple is being guided a lot on the show by the makers. Neil Bhatt and his wife had been rather inactive in the first two weeks of the show. We have to see if this is their way to open up.