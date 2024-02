Bigg Boss 17 has ended but it is still in the news. The contestants of the show are still talking about the show and even fans want to know more about their favourites. Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17 and Abhishek Kumar is the first runner-up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner-up and Ankita Lokhande secured the fourth place. Arun Mashettey was the fifth finalist of the show. Abhishek Kumar has been one of the most talked about contestants on the show. He went through a lot of controversies inside the house because of his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya who was also a part of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 fame Khanzaadi cuts all her ties with Abhishek Kumar; makes it clear she doesn’t want any relation with him by taking this last step

Abhishek has been doing great post the show ended. He did a music video and has many other things in the pipeline. Not many know that Abhishek has also been a part of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He has now spoken about one incident from the shoot of the film. Also Read - After rumours of Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel split, did Abhishek Kumar just hint that he wants to reconcile with his former ladylove?

Alia Bhatt refused a selfie with Abhishek Kumar

He spoke to Bollywood Bubble and said that they were shooting for the film around 10-11 years back. He said that he had around 22 days of work on the sets and he did not even get paid for it as the co-ordinator ran away with his money.

He further said that he packed up around 11 am but waited till late night, 2 am for a selfie with Alia Bhatt. But she refused to click a selfie with him as she was in her costume. Later, Abhishek was angry on her and said that one day he will refuse a film she wanted to do with him.

He said that he was quite young back then around 17-18 years. He said that and now apologised to Alia Bhatt. He then mentioned that had later given an interview where she said that they cannot click selfies when in costume and he understood his mistake.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Abhishek has reportedly been approached for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He has also been approached for Naagin 7 with Ankit Gupta and Ankita Lokhande. However, there is no confirmation about it.