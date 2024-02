Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28 but fans still cannot get over it. People still want to know what their favourite stars are doing now. They want to follow everything their favourite star is doing now after the show ended. Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17 and Abhishek Kumar is the first runner-up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner-up of the show. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured fourth and fifth place respectively. Mannara Chopra came as a surprise for fans. She was one of the most entertaining contestants. The lady is known for her expressions. Mannara is the sister of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Also Read - Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli take a dig at Bigg Boss 17 success party; here's how netizens reacted

Mannara shares her plans to meet Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra

She has spoken a lot about her sister post the show ended and said that they are proud of her journey in Bigg Boss 17. She has now spoken about meeting Priyanka and Parineeti post Bigg Boss 17. Speaking to Etimes, Mannara said that she is definitely looking forward to meet them. But she has been busy as she got out of Bigg Boss and returned recently from Chandigarh after her music video. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and others; a look at the new projects of Bigg Boss 17 stars

She said she will be travelling out of Mumbai again and as everyone knows Priyanka stays in LA and as soon as she comes to India, they will all see the sisters together.

Priyanka and her mother, Madhu Chopra were rooting for Mannara Chopra while she was in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Priyanka posted Instagram stories for her while Madhu Chopra urged fans to vote for Mannara.

Mannara was trolled by fans when she was in the show as they believed that the makers of Bigg Boss 17 are favouring her and she is getting all the attention because of nepotism. Mannara spoke to BollywoodLife and reacted to the same.

Watch the interview of Mannara Chopra here:

She said, “Nepotism kaha se hoga. Maine toh show pe hamesha bola hai ki ye show personality ka show hai aur meri personality ki baat honi chahiye. Mere se baatein Karo meri family ko beech mein mat lao. Bahut sare log the Jo mujhe jante nahi the. Kuch contestants the jinko pata chala meri family ke baare mein aur waha se vo baatein shuru hui. I don’t think it is because of nepotism. It is because logo ko mai pasand aayi, mere opinions acche Lage, meri journey pasand aayi, meri journey mein jo ups and downs aye vo acche lage islye mai yaha pe hu.”